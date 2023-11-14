Humane introduces AI pin for personal listening experience

By Chris Vuoncino 85

Residing in San Francisco, California, the tech startup Humane represents one of the many forward-thinking companies in the region looking to make an impact on the consumer electronics market. As advances in artificial technology, or AI, are becoming more and more immersed in daily life, the company is introducing the AI Pin, a new wearable device that allows you to control settings on your phone via the palm of your hand.

Wearing a mere 55 grams, Humane’s new AI Pin is lightweight and can easily attach to clothing for accessibility. Despite its small size, the AI Pin is a powerful tool for accessing the weather, taking photos, texting acquaintances, and of course controlling music. Using simple touch or the device’s visual laser display, users can change songs with a few simple hand movements with visuals directed at their own palm. Humane CEO Bethany Bongiorno discussed the exciting technology here:

AI now has become something that everyone is curious about and really wants to know how it’s going to change their life. We’re offering the first opportunity to bring it with you everywhere. It’s really touching people from every background, every age group, globally, in terms of what we’re feeling and seeing in feedback.

At this time, the device is expected to ship in early 2024, but the company will be taking preorders beginning on November 16th. Purchasing the AI Pin, which is selling for $699, not only gets users exciting tech features but also comes with a Tidal account to ensure access to a large catalog of music. Beyond music entertainment, Humane has developed a built-in speaker system and sound bubble that allows users to connect with a variety of voice assistants or applicants such as ChatGPT. Check out the short ad from Humane regarding the AI Pin below and get ready to preorder the device at the official website on November 16th.

Image Credit: Humane