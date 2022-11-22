iZotope Black Friday Sale on Plugins 2022

iZotope has some of the finest AU & VST plugins when it comes to mixing/mastering and post-production. Their wide catalog of products includes some massive names such as Ozone, RX, Neutron, Neoverb, and many more. iZotope recently launched the Black Friday sale on some of their flagship AU & VST plugins. Grab a look at all the plugins included in the sale down below. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

Best iZotope Black Friday 2022 Sales on Plugins

1. iZotope Everything Bundle Black Friday Sale

The Everything Bundle contains every current iZotope product for music, post, and creative production. iZotope has plenty of plugins that provide room for immense creativity for all through intelligent, compelling audio technology. Currently available for 50% off this Black Friday discount.

2. Ozone 10 Black Friday Sale

Ozone 10 is widely regarded as one of the best mastering tools by music producers. The simplicity and no. of features included within this beast of a plugin are immaculate. Multiband control, track referencing, Tonal Balance, support for streaming platforms, Stereo imager, equalizer, maximize, etc. are various different components of the plugin. Ozone 10 Advanced is currently available at 40% off whereas the standard version is available at 20% off. There are also plenty of deals for upgrades from previous versions as well.

To know more about the capabilities of Ozone 10 check out the video down below.

3. Noeverb

The most intelligent reverb plugin for music producers is iZotope Neoverb. A new real-time Reverb Assistant assists you in selecting and blending reverbs based on your creative requirements. An AI-powered EQ section analyses your audio and assists you in avoiding artifacts, mud, and masking. Checkout Neoverb in action in the video down below.

4. Nectar 3 Plus

Nectar 3 is a plugin for vocal production, polishing, editing & mixing. There is a lot you can do with Nectar 3 with its intelligent, assistive vocal mixing, dynamics processing, EQ cuts, de-essing. The various components of Nectar 3 include the equalizer, pitch, dimension, harmony, compressor, and reverb. Currently available for 76% off.

Catch Nectar 3 Plus in action down below:

5. Neutron 4

Neutron 4 is a mixing assistant plugin that aims to fasten your workflow with the help of its features. The various different modules of the Neutron 4 include the Sculptor(remove resonance & add excitement), Transient Shaper(control ADSR of your sounds), Exciter(add warmth & grit), Gate(multiband gate), Compressor & Equalizer. A very handy all-in-one tool. Check out Neutron 4 in action down below:

