Laidback Luke critiques YouTuber who became DJ because ‘ it’s that easy’

By Chris Vuoncino 127

In the modern world of social media and influence, individuals are finding more opportunities and ways to branch out, reach an audience, or in some cases, challenge an entire career path. Recently YouTuber Cody Ko set out to become a professional DJ to “prove how easy it is” and Laidback Luke responded to his journey.

When Cody Ko started his journey to become a professional DJ, he enlisted help from his buddy Dillon Francis and cited celebrities turned DJs like Shaquille O’Neal and Paris Hilton as proof that his journey would be fruitful. Of course, this would certainly ruffle a few feathers in the industry, and Laidback Luke felt it necessary to set Ko straight on a few of his insights and his own journey. Laidback Luke was quick to point out that Cody Ko’s already strong YouTube following, as well as friendship with Dillon Francis, gave him a great head start that most artists will not have at the beginning of their journey. Furthermore, he looked to set the record straight regarding Shaq and Paris Hilton, citing Shaq’s involvement in DJing that extends way back into the 90s and also confirmed Hilton’s love of electronic music.

Taking the criticism in stride, Ko responded back and admitted that he did not do his research regarding his choice of celebrity DJs to point the finger at:

That’s the one thing I got really wrong about the video,” Cody Ko admits. “I didn’t do enough research into Shaq’s history with music and DJing. He’s been doing it for a long time, people really respect him. I used him as an example of someone that did something else and just transitioned to DJing, but I didn’t realise he’d been doing it for a long time and he has a long history in the music scene. That was kind of a fuck up on my part.

He also touched upon his own access to bookings amid constant criticism for his ease on that front as well:

One of the biggest critiques I got from DJs about this video, is that it’s really not that easy for them to get gigs. Obviously, if you’re someone that has a name you can just book a gig, and it was something I was trying to prove. I do understand the criticism of a budding DJ who is just trying to get booked and doing sets at random bars and parties and trying to build their name up that they would be pissed that I just call someone up and book a gig.

You can watch the full response from Ko below, and Laidback Luke even shows up in the comments writing, “Can’t believe you made a response to my response! Feels like a delayed FaceTime ha ha. Also feels like we need to do a podcast about this, I have a lot of answers, for instance about the making and playing your own tracks part. Thank you for not giving me the SHAQ treatment LOL. Soup In A Bowl sounds HOT. Thank you for sharing your passion in DJing, it’s much appreciatedI shall be hitting you in the DMs sir!

Image Credit: Rukes.com