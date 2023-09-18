If you want to take your mixes to a professional level, having the right plugins in your toolkit is essential. Based on our experience, these 10 mixing plugins deliver the audio quality, flexibility, and precision needed to achieve pro-sounding results.

Price: $169

Pros: Extremely clean EQ, linear phase mode, dynamic EQ, customizable interface

Cons: Advanced features have a learning curve

With its pristine audio quality and surgical controls, Pro-Q 3 remains my go-to EQ for notching out resonances without compromising musicality. The dynamic EQ mode is perfect for natural de-essing and tight low-end.

A key feature is the dynamic EQ mode, which applies EQ only when user-defined thresholds are exceeded. This can be useful for transparent de-essing, controlling problematic frequencies, and other tasks requiring a dynamic approach. Zero latency, linear phase, and natural phase algorithms are included to suit different needs.

The interface provides visualization tools like a real-time spectrum analyzer and EQ curve display. Interactive components allow grabbing and adjusting peaks quickly. The surround sound support, advanced phase options, spectrum matching, and MIDI/external control integration provide extensive workflow customization.