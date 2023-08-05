Mojave Audio reveals MA-300 Tube Mics

By Chris Vuoncino 212

While electronic producers may rely more and more upon plug-ins and synthesizers than microphones these days, the instrument is still a crucial tool for creators looking to capture the world around them. One of the leading brands in microphone development and technology, Mojave Audio, has revealed an exciting new launch that will surely reset the standard of quality for stereo-paired mics.

Taking to Facebook, Mojave Audio shared an image of the MA-300 stereo-paired tube microphones currently in use at Blank Studios. In the original post, which was also shared by Mojave, the team at the studio praises the new microphones by saying:

We’ve got a beautiful new addition to our mic locker… a matched stereo pair of the stunning Mojave MA-300 tube mics. With a continuously variable pickup pattern selection, and a wonderfully detailed response, they’re already finding themselves being used on a huge range of instruments and positions here at Blank.

Just a few weeks in and the studio WhatsApp is already full of praise for them!!

The powerful MA-300 offers users a continuously variable pickup pattern selector, a 15dB pad, and a switchable bass roll-off, ideal for recording instruments or vocals. While not cheap, at a price of $2,848.00, Mojave has certainly raised the bar for the microphone designers of the world as they continue to release some of the most powerful and pristine tools on the planet. For engineers and producers serious about capturing the crispest takes and audio, Mojave Audio is crafting some of the best available products on the market.

Image Credit: Mojave Audio