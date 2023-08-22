Notable Labels Sue Internet Archive for Copyright Infringement

Several big-name record labels have the made the decision to sue the online preservation website Internet Archive over what they’re saying allows people to download music for free illegally.

A group backed by the RIAA and containing labels such as Sony music, Universal Music Group, and Capitol Records launched the suit on August 11th, alleging that Internet Archive infringes their copyright through the “Great 78” project. Involving well-known artists like Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby, the initiative highlighting classic 78-rpm records made before 1972 was intended to help preserve these ubiquitous vinyl- now it’s the center of a $400 million lawsuit.

The timing here could very well have to do with a similar recent legal battle involving IA– the company was taken to court by several publishers (Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Random House) for providing digital copies of books without consulting or compensating said publishers. IA claimed that they were abiding by fair use, but a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, potentially emboldening the record labels to act similarly despite the current appeal on the decision.

