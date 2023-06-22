Novation Introduces FLKey 49 & FLKey 61

By Ricky Iuliucci

Novation, a renowned innovator in the field of music technology, has recently expanded its FLKey range with the introduction of FLKey 49 and FLKey 61, two new MIDI controller keyboards designed to enhance the creative capabilities of musicians and producers. With their robust construction and high-quality components, these keyboards are built to withstand the rigors of live performances and studio sessions, ensuring a reliable and durable musical companion.

Equipped with 49 and 61 velocity-sensitive keys respectively, the FLKey keyboards offer a responsive playing experience that allows musicians to express their musical ideas with precision and nuance. The keys provide a natural feel, striking a balance between comfort and sensitivity, enabling performers to unleash their creativity effortlessly. One of the standout features of the FLKey keyboards is the integration with popular music production software. Both models are designed with FL Studio in mind, but are able to seamlessly integrate with other major DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) such as Ableton Live and Logic Pro. The keyboards are class-compliant, which means they can be used with various operating systems without the need for additional drivers. With the inclusion of assignable faders, knobs, and buttons, the FLKey 49 and FLKey 61 empower musicians to take control of their virtual instruments, effects, and mixing parameters. This hands-on approach enhances the production process, allowing for real-time adjustments and modulation that add depth and character to the music.

Furthermore, the FLKey keyboards offer comprehensive connectivity options, including USB MIDI, MIDI Out, sustain pedal input and an expression pedal input. These features ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, allowing musicians to connect and integrate their setup effortlessly. Novation’s commitment to user experience is evident in the inclusion of various software bundles with the FLKey 49 and FLKey 61. These bundles provide a wealth of sounds, virtual instruments, and effects to spark inspiration and accelerate the creative journey for both seasoned professionals and aspiring artists.

The new FLKey 49 and FLKey 61 from Novation expands the company’s FLKey range with two powerful and versatile MIDI controller keyboards. These keyboards combine ergonomic design, expressive playing capabilities, seamless integration with popular software, and comprehensive connectivity options. With these additions to their lineup, Novation continues to empower musicians and producers to unleash their creative potential and elevate their musical productions to new heights. For information on the FLKey 49 and FLkey 61, click here.

Image credit: Novation

