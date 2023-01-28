The votes are in on Plugin Boutique’s best VST Plugins of 2022

By Chris Vuoncino

There is no exact science to the process that producers and musicians use to create the songs and sounds that the fans love. In fact, debating which compressor, EQ, limiter, or other music production tool is the best can be quite a lively conversation.

While this list surely won’t change the mind of some, Plugin Boutique has collected votes for what many consider to be the best VST Plugins of 2022. As a leading source for information and access to production tools and tips, Plugin Boutique is a very comprehensive resource and guide for producers new and old who are looking to discover new ways to achieve better sound quality and mixes while getting insight into what others are using. For their 2022 best-of list, twelve categories were focused on: Synth, Dynamics/ EQ, Reverb, Saturation, Vocal Processing, Delay, Multi-Effect, Virtual Instrument, Utility, Sequencer/ Drum Machine, Music Theory, and Innovation. Alongside the winners of each category, the website provides a bit of detail on the winning plugin, as well as offering a list of honorable mentions for those who are looking to try other options.

Without further ado, here is the full list of winners, again as voted on by producers who use these tools every day in their creation process:

Best VST Plugins As Voted For By You In 2022:

Whether you are new to production and looking to get some of the best tools out there, or a seasoned veteran in need of some new toys to add to your arsenal, this new list is a great place to check out. View the whole list as well as the honorable mentions now at Plugin Boutique.

Image credit: Plugin Boutique

