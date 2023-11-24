Resonance Sound Black Friday Deals: Massive discounts on Sample Packs & Kontakt Instruments

By Chris Vuoncino 84

For much of the music industry, Thanksgiving weekend is the start of the slow-down period for official business as staff get ready for the holiday season before ramping up for Q1 releases the next year. Of course artists and producers still have the festive savings of Black Friday to look forward to as they also prepare to get to work for the following year.

With Black Friday officially upon us, the team at Resonance Sounds has begun their incredible holiday weekend savings that will go through the end of the month. Providing massive savings on individual products as well as incredible bundles, the team at Resonance Sound is offering up 90% off selected products, helping artists and producers everywhere be better prepared for new projects going into the new year.

No matter what type of instrument, plugin, or FX is needed, Resonance Sound certainly has it covered. Some of the key highlights include the massive SOR-Ultimate Bundle sample pack, a seemingly endless supply of pristine samples available for the incredible price of €169.95, and a savings of 85% off the full price of €1108.10. Sometimes the music is the easy part, but producers need a strong vocal to bring the project together. Through November 30th, the EDM Vocals Bundle is 75% off, offering amazing top lines for €36.95 instead of €149.75.

These two bundles are just a small taste of the incredible product available from Resonance. Producers looking for a new digital synth to help craft their tone can grab the CFA-Sound DC- Zero Vintage Synth for just €7.49, an incredible deal to help expand one’s creative pallet with.

As mentioned, these savings will only be active through November 30th, so it’s best to head over to Resonance Sound today and browse the vast library of high-quality sample packs, powerful plug-ins and instruments, and of course a wide array of FX to help producers continue to craft tomorrows next big hit.

know more