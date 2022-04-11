Top 10 High-Quality Sound Packs in 2022

Looking for a fresh sound to load into your DAW or sampler? Is the thought of searching thousands of sounds to find that one perfect kick or synth already making you tired? Less time wasted on searching means more time laying tracks. That’s why we’ve collected the top 10 high-quality sound packs in 2022 (so far) for you to check out.

As we always say, don’t mess around with non copyright music. If you want to publish your tracks online and make money from them, you don’t want to get into trouble for hidden copyright issues on your loops and samples. All 10 packs in this article are available for purchase online with full licensing and royalty-free.

1. Power Tools Sample Pack II – By Oliver

Winner of the 2020 Splice Awards for best sound design and most downloaded pack (+1M downloads!), Oliver’s second volume of his Power Tools series will kick your seat from under you. The sound pack contains 451 loops and 260 one-shots, ranging from industrial to soul, hip-hop, lo-fi, and retro.

2. Billie 3 – By 2Deep Beats

Billie 3 has been the number 1 selling sound pack on Producer Loops for quite a few weeks now, and for good reason. This is 2DEEP’s third installment of their unique sound collection of hits, loops, and construction kits inspired by Billie Eilish. Dark-mood instrumentals accompanied by sweet vocals, just like Billie!

3. Techno Megapack 2 – By Unity Samples

If you’re looking for crisp-clear and delicious techno sounds, Unity Samples’ second Techno Megapack is hard to beat. The pack contains 3086 high-quality samples of kicks, percussion, loops, and vocals by D-Unity and Dino Maggiorana. At the time of writing, this pack was discounted 80% so… just get it!

4. Ultimate Lo-Fi Bundle – By Ghosthack

Planning on cooking up some sweet lo-fi? Ghosthack’s Ultimate Lo-Fi bundle is your one-stop pack with more than 1,100 loops, drums, vocals, and one-shots.

5. Chime & Ace Aura – Melodic Riddim I – By Disciple Samples

For your next dubstep project, Chime and Ace Aura offer some seriously out-of-this-world sounds. Includes 345 loops and 1259 one-shots. Wicked!

6. Heartbreak House – By Producer Loops

It’s not too late to bust up the new summer track. Heartbreak House contains 500+ loops, hits, and construction kits inspired by the likes of Imanbek, Topic, and Tiesto.

7. JazzHiphop – By Renegade Audio

If you’re looking to recreate the vibes of 90’s jazz and hip hop, then Renegade Audio’s sound pack will blow your mind. Check out the other packs by this label, too!

8. Eats Everything I – Sample Tools by Cr2

Bristol-based techno producer Eats Everything brings you 200 samples of his signature sound with high-octane loops, hits, and one-shots.

9. American Road Trip – Frontline Producer

Inject some good ole America country and rock sound into your next track with dozens of tasty guitar, bass, drum, and organ loops by Frontline Producer.

10. Amanda Wilson: House & Disco Vocals – By Loopmasters

Lay soulful house and disco tracks with breathtaking vocals by top dance music sensation Amanda Wilson. A club fest of 156 royalty-free powerful female vocal loops.

Image Credit: Akin on Unsplash