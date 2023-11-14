Waves Black Friday Gift – New Plugin being given away FREE while supplies last

By Hemant Khatri 2.18k

Renowned plugin developers, Waves has announced an exciting Black Friday promotion this year. On November 24th, Waves will be releasing a brand new plugin and giving away 10,000 free licenses to users.

The new plugin, whose name has yet to be announced, promises to be a major new addition to Waves’ suite of industry-standard plugins for mixing, mastering, and sound design. Though the company has kept details of the new plugin under wraps, they have hinted that it will be an innovative tool that will enable producers, engineers, and musicians to take their work to the next level.

For years, Waves has offered discounts on their popular plugins during the Black Friday shopping weekend. However, this giveaway marks the first time they have released and distributed a brand new product completely free of charge.

The free licenses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 10,000 customers who sign up on the Waves website on November 24th. Given the company’s stellar reputation in the music tech world, industry experts predict the limited free licenses will likely sell out very fast.

While Waves has not revealed exactly what the new mystery plugin does, the free giveaway promotion has already generated major buzz and excitement within the music production community. Many are speculating what the new tool could be and how it will enhance their workflows.

This Black Friday giveaway represents an incredible opportunity for tens of thousands of producers and engineers to gain free access to what will likely become another hit plugin in Waves’ arsenal. Those interested in the exclusive promotion should be sure to sign up early on November 24th to claim their free license.

Register

Read Next: Black Friday VST Deals 2023

Background Image credits: Waves