List of plugins currently used by KSHMR

California-born DJ & producer Niles Hollowell-Dhar, better known as KSHMR, has been on the ascending wave for a good few years now. The regularity – which goes hand in hand with the quality and quantity of positive feedbacks from fans and the world of EDM – of his new productions is astonishing. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that KSHMR is the founder of the well-developed Dharma Worldwide label, and less than a week ago he introduced his new alias to the world – Dreamz. Going a little further into the past, a few weeks ago, his first original plugin KSHMR Essentials was released, and earlier this year we had the pleasure of witnessing his live production tutorials from the Dharma Studio. Inspired by his musical achievements to date and his incredible ability to write melodies and songs, we have prepared a list of plugins that KSHMR uses to produce his tracks.

List of top plugins used by KSHMR:

1. reFX Nexus 3 – €250.00

2. KSHMR Essentials – $99.80

3. Vengeance Sound Avenger – $220.00 [On Sale for $175]

4. Native Instruments Kontakt 6 – €399.00

5. D16 Group Devastor 2 – €49.00

Read a short description of all mentioned above plugins and at the bottom of the entry, we prepared another list of plugins used by KSHMR in his productions.

Nexus 3 is a finished update of the Nexus 2 motor and highlights a few new augmentations that the advanced maker needs to create a hit. Nexus 3 permits clients to effectively make one of a kind sounds with their most recent augmentations to the Nexus motor. Altering presets is simpler than at any other time with the expansion of four speedy access large scale controls and a sum of 20 adjustment spaces. Plugin also extends the production line content by in excess of 350 new, great, hand-made presets & 20 modulation slots.

KSHMR recognizes what sounds extraordinary and keeps things basic with a basic module that can push out proficient evaluation sound with only a couple of snaps. Accomplishing an arena prepared sound has never been so natural! The plugin includes a continuous recurrence range show and a lot of eight large scale controls. Every one of the eight handles influences an alternate bit of the kick drums. These are parts of the bass drum that a blending specialist would commonly improve utilizing EQ, pressure, immersion, and different methods.

3. Vengeance Sound Avenger – $220.00

One of the most flexible and best sounding synth you will ever experience. There is nothing VPS Avenger can’t do, it offers you huge amounts of highlights and a monstrous developing library from the absolute best solid fashioners on earth. Avenger key features: 900+ factory presets, freeform OSCs, 30 fx types (incl. analog chorus, Reverb, Phaser etc.), 8 arps, drumsequencer, 8 step sqs, 18 envelope generators, 600+ multisamples and more than 550 wavetables.

4.Native Instruments Kontakt 6 – €399.00

Thanks to Native Instruments KONTAKT 6, you can seem like a catch drum, an ensemble symphony, or anything in the middle of, from a vast expanse of inspected instruments. It’s a straightforward sampler when you need it to be, and a profound sonic scripting research center when you need something else. The up and coming age of the world’s preferred examining stage gives you new instruments and new highlights in the engine – so you can layer, connection, stretch, and shape your sounds any way you can envision.

5. D16 Group Devastor 2 – €49.00

Devastor 2 is the second era of D16’s first FX Plugin from the SilverLine Collection arrangement. Devastor is a misleadingly basic yet striking Multiband Distortion Unit. It is an improved rendition of the contortion unit you can discover in Phoscyon, however with full authority over multiband handling. This raises its sonic damaging capacities to an altogether new level. Devastor can be utilized to mutilate and upgrade a wide scope of sounds, from all out corrosive synth sounds to guitar fluff or a simple amp with speaker combo.

Devastor 2 overview:

When you’re a producer like KSHMR, whose productions are perfectly matched on every plane, your plugin library is much much bigger. Here’s shortlist of ten more plugins used by KSHMR:

1. Spectrasonics Omnisphere – $499.00

2. Xfer Records LFO Tool – $49.95

3. LennarDigital Sylenth1 – €139.00

4. Xfer Records Serum – $189.00

5. FabFilter Pro Q-3 – $179.00

6. Valhalla Room – $50.00

7. Waves H-Delay – $49.99 – $179.00

8. iZotope Trash2 – $99.00

9. Dada Life Endless Smile – $39.00

10. Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack – $149.00

Information sources: KSHMR’s production tutorials

Image Credits: Dharma Worldwide