Marshmello teases fans with announcement of album completion

By Alshaan Kassam 11

Recognized as one of the top 50 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify, the one and only Marshmello is a producer who has caught the attention of the world with his uplifting signature sound featured across iconic collaborations with artists such as Halsey, Juice WRLD, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and many more. Additionally featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine “30 Under 30” issue and now passing the one billion stream mark on Spotify with his legendary collaboration on “Silence” with Khalid, the sky is truly the limit for this internationally recognized artist. After teasing his fanbase with the announcement of a new album set to release in 2020, Marshmello did not end up dropping the album which many were highly looking forward to. Back again with an update to ring in the new year in the best way, Marshmello has shared his highly anticipated album is done and we are all undeniably ready to listen to his work of art.

After releasing his Joytime, Joytime II, and Joytime III album which featured a span of collaborations from producers such as YULTRON, Flux Pavilion, Crankdat, and many more hard-hitting producers, we can only hope this time Marshmello stays true to his word with more details on the official dates for the album release. While having a busy year in 2020 filled with top-notch releases such as his collaboration with Imanbek and Usher on “Too Much” to even bringing in the festive spirit by teaming up with WonderLAnd over the holidays for their epic drive-thru event, Marshmello only continues to further evolve in the music industry and his upcoming album is only a taste of what he is to bring for this year.

Check out Marshmello’s official announcement below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

hey my album is done — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 7, 2021

Photo Credits: Rukes.com