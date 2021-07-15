Gyms in South Korea banned from playing music with a BPM higher than 120

By Jack Spilsbury 7

With countries around the world starting to allow their population to dance again, such as Serbia when it gave the green light for EXIT Festival to be one of the first sets to take place in Europe. Over in South Korea, restrictions are looking a lot harsher with the government forcing gyms to play slower music to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections.

In a drastic move by Health Officials in South Korea who were praised at the start of the pandemic for their quick response, music with a higher BPM (beats per minute) count of 120 is banned to be played during group exercises such as aerobic and spin classes and also in other areas of the gym. The rule has come into place as officials have added the rules are here to prevent fast breathing and sweating onto other people but to also avoid having to close the venues completely like with other lockdowns.

Unfortunately, this would rule out the playing of some of the newest musical releases including Salvatore Ganacci’s ‘Step-Grandma’ which is at a very unfortunate 121 BPM, and the highly anticipated return of RÜFÜS DU SOL with ‘Alive’ also banned at 122 BPM. Luckily when it comes to South Korea, the countries current number 1 song ‘Foolish Love’ by M.O.M is allowed as is iconic gym classics like ‘Eye of the Tiger’ by Survivor. Kang Hyun-Ku, a gym owner, told Reuters,

“Playing bright tracks is to cheer up our members and the overall mood, but my biggest question is whether playing classical music or songs by BTS has been proved to have any impact on spreading the virus,- Many people use their own earphones and wearable devices these days, and how do you control their playlists?”

Health Officials are adamant that they thought of all available options, with President Moon Jae-in adding that he “very much regret having to ask people once more to withstand and endure a little more” in a press conference you can read here. We hope that South Korea can get control of its infection rate and is back to something a little more normal soon.

Image Credit: Heo Ran