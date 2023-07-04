Markus Schulz drops enchanting new album ‘The Rabbit Hole Circus’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 478

Prepare to be enchanted and captivated as the gates swing wide open, granting access to the mesmerizing world of Markus Schulz’s Rabbit Hole Circus. It’s time to grab your popcorn, settle in, and turn up the volume because the most extraordinary show is about to begin!

For the past two months, Markus Schulz, the mastermind behind Coldharbour, has been toiling away, diligently crafting his ninth masterpiece, ‘The Rabbit Hole Circus.’ With anticipation building, he offered a tantalizing glimpse into his mystical realm through a captivating video. In this mysterious footage, Markus found himself in a dimly lit room, surrounded by a sea of pure white rabbits, beckoning his fans to partake in this extraordinary circus experience.

Just over a week later, the enigmatic maestro unveiled the full-length music video for “Eternally,” a mesmerizing track featuring the ethereal vocals of Diandra Faye. This enchanting spectacle served as a precursor to the grand announcement of The Rabbit Hole Circus Tour. With the stage set, Markus Schulz prepares to embark on a captivating journey that will kick off on Sunday, July 2, at the extraordinary E11EVEN in his hometown of Miami, FL.

During this monumental event, Markus Schulz will command the decks for an astounding eleven hours, casting a spell on the crowd with his unrivaled talent. The audience will be treated to live performances by a stellar lineup of guests, including the captivating HALIENE, the enchanting Emma Hewitt, the soulful Sarah de Warren, and the mesmerizing Adina Butar. Brace yourselves, for this electrifying spectacle promises to be an immersive experience like no other.

Following the breathtaking opening night, The Rabbit Hole Circus Tour will weave its way to Musica in New York on July 29, enchanting fans with Markus Schulz’s otherworldly sounds. The grand finale will take place at the illustrious Avalon Hollywood on August 19, leaving a trail of awe and wonder in its wake.

However, before you don your most extravagant circus attire, it’s essential to immerse yourself in the magical melodies that will guide you through this extraordinary journey. The Rabbit Hole Circus, out now on the prestigious Black Hole Recordings, boasts an enchanting array of collaborations. Joining forces with the aforementioned tour vocalists are a plethora of talented artists, including the melodious Melody Mane, the captivating Pretty Poison, the spellbinding Dan Soleil, the soulful Shaun Jacobs, and the mesmerizing Radmila Lolly.

To celebrate the album’s release, Markus Schulz delighted his devoted followers with an exclusive listening party, inviting them to delve into the enchanting depths of The Rabbit Hole Circus. Furthermore, on the much-anticipated release day, he generously shared insights into his creative process, shedding light on the magic that brought this auditory masterpiece to life.

So, fasten your seat belts, let your imagination run wild, and surrender to the allure of Markus Schulz’s Rabbit Hole Circus. Prepare to be transported to a realm where music and wonder intertwine, where dreams and reality converge, and where the extraordinary becomes the norm. The show is about to begin, and it promises to be an experience you will never forget. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Rabbit Hole Circus!

Image Credit: Rukes.com