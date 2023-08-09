Armin van Buuren elevates D.O.D’s ‘So Much In Love’ with energetic remix

D.O.D and Armin van Buuren join forces as ‘So Much In Love‘ receives an electrifying remix.

Lancaster’s very own DJ D.O.D is making waves in the music scene as his hit track ‘So Much In Love’ climbs the UK official singles chart, currently securing the 17th spot. The electrifying single, which has been setting dancefloors alight across the globe, has been given an extra dose of energy with a remix by none other than the legendary Armin van Buuren.

British electronic music producer D.O.D has experienced a remarkable streak of hit tracks in recent years. His achievements include amassing over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and delivering electrifying performances at renowned festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and Creamfields. His presence on the prestigious DJmag’s Top 100 DJs list speaks volumes about his skill and creativity. Having mesmerized massive audiences worldwide, he’s established himself as a powerhouse in the industry. ‘So Much In Love’ stands as a testament to his musical expertise and his skill in crafting captivating melodies.

https://t.co/4EdFT7DQhK -> 'So Much In Love' by @dj_dod has been one of my favorite summer tunes this year, so I decided to make a remix of it: I call this one 'trance in the swing'! Let me know what you think of it 👇 pic.twitter.com/uuAyfQTe3e — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) August 4, 2023

Armin van Buuren, an iconic figure in the electronic dance music scene, has added his signature touch to ‘So Much In Love’. Known for his ability to reimagine tracks and elevate them to new heights, Armin’s remix injects fresh vitality into the already vibrant song. The synergy between D.O.D’s original creation and Armin’s remixing is, of course, nothing but incredible.

This is not the first time D.O.D has seen chart success. Previously, his collaboration with Carla Monroe, ‘Still Sleepless‘, reached the 46th position on the UK charts in 2022. Now, with ‘So Much In Love’ climbing even higher, D.O.D is cementing his position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

If you’re looking to be part of this chart-climbing sensation, make sure to stream ‘So Much In Love’ and contribute to its ascent in the UK charts.

Image Credit: Bart Heemskerk / Provided by Armada PR