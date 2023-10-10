Win over $7000 in software & gear from Native Instruments, Soundtoys, Roland, IK Multimedia & more

By Hemant Khatri 221

The electronic dance music scene in Amsterdam is buzzing with excitement about an upcoming event during the city’s famed Amsterdam Dance Event festival. We Rave You Tech promises to be a highlight, bringing together aspiring producers, DJs, and industry veterans for a day of education, networking, and career-launching opportunities.

On October 19th at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel, Icarus and KC Lights will be leading a can’t-miss masterclass breaking down their production techniques and offering priceless advice. Whether you make a melodic house, driving techno, or bass-heavy EDM, you’ll gain invaluable insights from these pros that will level up your skills.

Even more exciting is the demo drop review session happening at the event. Get your unpublished tracks heard by Eelke Kleijn, Perfect Havoc, DAYS like NIGHTS, and SKIO Music. This is a rare chance to get direct feedback and potentially land a coveted record deal with these leading electronic music labels.

The demo competition offers huge rewards for the top 3 entries. The 1st place winner gets $500 cash plus over $7000 worth of software and gear, including:

– Soundtoys 5 Bundle

– Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol/Production Suite

– IK Multimedia iRig Solo

– Roland Cloud Ultimate

– We Rave You promotion

– Reason Studios subscription

– $100 in SKIO Music credit

– Music production bundles from Glitchedtones and D16 Group

Not only can the prize package take your productions to the next level, but getting your track promoted by We Rave You & SKIO Music also means serious exposure and new fans.

Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity to learn from the pros, get invaluable label feedback, and win big. Head to the We Rave You Tech site to register for the Amsterdam event happening October 19th and submit your hottest demo for a chance at over $7000 in prizes!

Image Credit: Brett Sayles