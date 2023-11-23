Ableton Black Friday Sale 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 2.9k

Ableton is known as being one of the worlds leaders in production software, with its Live DAW being the production suite of choice for many leading and new dance music producers. It’s versatile yet powerful display, ease of work flow and built in plug-ins make it an ideal option for music creators around the world. With Ableton currently offering 20% off of its premier software Live, as well as their hardware instrument Push as well as several expansion packs for expanding the tools and plugins accessible within Live 11. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Live 11 – Live comes in three editions: Intro, Standard and Suite. They share common features, but Standard and Suite have additional features, instruments, Packs, and effects.

Push – Push is a hardware instrument that seamlessly integrates with Live to give you a hands-on and expressive music-making experience.

Key features of Push are:

Play or step sequence beats, notes, chords and automation

Slice, play and manipulate samples

Launch clips from the pads for jamming, live performance or arrangement recording

Scales mode offers a unique approach to playing notes and chords

Large multicolor display that adapts to show what you need

64 velocity- and pressure-sensitive backlit pads

8 touch-sensitive encoders for controlling mixer, devices and instruments, and Live browser navigation

Packs – Ableton offers creators over 200 unique packs that offer a variety of synthesizers, production tools and carefully curated sounds to help producers of all levels expand their own creations while perfecting their mix and sound design. With so many options and unique packs to choose from, it is a great to time to take advantage of the savings and load up on a few to expand the possibilities for any production set up.

This 20% off is available for only a limited time so head over to Ableton now stocks up on some great production software and hardware.

Image Credit: Ableton