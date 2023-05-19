Arturia’s MicroFreak Stellar Limited: Pushing Boundaries

By Ricky Iuliucci 148

Arturia’s MicroFreak synthesizer has become a staple in the world of electronic music production since its release, and now its back with a bang in the form of the MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition. Sporting a striking combination of black and metallic blue, this new edition is sure to turn heads in any setup. In addition to the new look, Arturia has also introduced a wide array of exciting updates in the MicroFreak firmware v5. This firmware update takes the already impressive capabilities of the synthesizer to a whole new level. One of the standout features of the MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition is its unique oscillator, which combines digital and analog technologies to create a truly distinctive sound palette. With 12 oscillator modes to choose from, including wavetable, FM, and grain-based synthesis, there’s no shortage of sonic possibilities at your fingertips.

The firmware v5 takes this already versatile oscillator to the next level; once again displaying Arturia’s technical prowess when it comes to software products. Arturia has introduced three new oscillator modes: Harmo2, Karplus, and SawX. These additions expand the sonic range of the original synth, allowing musicians to explore new textures and timbres with ease. But that’s not all—the firmware update also brings a range of enhancements and improvements to the overall functionality of the MicroFreak. Users can now enjoy a revamped arpeggiator, with new patterns and synchronization options. The sequencer has also been refined, making it easier than ever to create intricate and evolving sequences. In addition to the firmware v5, the MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition comes bundled with a suite of powerful software. This includes Arturia’s Analog Lab Lite, which provides access to a vast collection of iconic synth and keyboard sounds. With this software, users can further expand their sonic palette and experiment with different genres and styles.

The MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition retains all the features that made the original MicroFreak so popular. Its touch-sensitive keyboard, modulation matrix, user sample importing, 3 new grain engines, new presets, faster Envelope attack times, and unique paraphonic mode are all present and accounted for. Whether you’re a seasoned synth enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of electronic music, the MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition offers a creative and inspiring platform for your musical endeavors. The MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition and the firmware v5 update are a testament to Arturia’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what a synthesizer can do. With its stunning design, expanded sonic capabilities, and bundled software, the MicroFreak Stellar Limited Edition is a must-have for any electronic musician looking to take their sound to new heights.

The Microfreak Stellar Limited Edition can be purchased from Arturia’s website for $399. The V5 firmware update will readily available for installation on May 30th, 2023.

Image credit: Arturia

