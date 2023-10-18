Best Amsterdam Dance Event 2023 Masterclasses

By Ricky Iuliucci 111

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is an annual convergence point for the global electronic music community- the upcoming conference for 2023 is expected to be a memorable one. To coincide with the concerts, demo drops, and parties; this year’s ADE is hosting a variety of Masterclass events, providing a unique platform for knowledge exchange, skill enhancement, and networking in the electronic music industry. In this article, we will review some key masterclasses taking place.

WERAVEYOU TECH

When: Oct 19, 14:00 – 14:45

Where: Room Mate Aitana Hotel, Amsterdam

We Rave You Tech is hosting its first-ever offline event, featuring an exclusive masterclass led by Icarus & KC Lights, as well as a demo drop opportunity with Eelke Kleijn, Perfect Havoc & SKIO Music for up-and-coming producers. We Rave You Tech’s objective is to promote new talent and support new artists by bridging the gap between emerging music producers and established industry experts. It’s a must attend event for anyone who is passionate about electronic music production. While it is free to attend, spots are limited.

To register, click here.

HBO’S THE WHITE LOTUS

When: Oct 18, 14:00 – 14:45

Where: Keizersgracht 324, Amsterdam

The composer for HBO’s The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, will be hosting a masterclass on how he composed the music for the hit show. This masterclass emphasizes how music can convey emotion and build tension, akin to the actors on screen. It’s valuable for all kinds of music producers.

SPINNIN’ RECORDS SPINNIN’ ACADEMY

When: Oct 19, 10:30 – 17:00

Where: Hotel Arena, Amsterdam

The Amsterdam Dance Event will be home to Spinnin’ Records lineup of masterclasses (and a demo drop opportunity) on October 19th. The range of guest speakers include the Spinnin’ A&R team, KSHMR, Juicy M., Lady Bee, Mickelle Heijmans, Susanne Hazendonk, Endel, and Sam Shepard. These presentations cover topics like sustainable career building, music production fundamentals, and the fundamentals of DJ’ing. Best of all, the event is Free to attend.

SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS

When: Oct 19, 12:15-13:00

Where: Main hall De Brakke Grond (ADE Lab)

The industry leading music streaming platform will be hosting a valuable masterclass on playlists and music discovery. The event will provide insight as to how the platforms playlist algorithim works, and how to leverge the discovery tools Spotify has to offer up and coming artists. Panelists include Spotify executives Ronny Ho, Ashley Graver, and Laura Kiesow. In addition, they will be joined by none other than Watse De Jong (Martin Garrix’s manager) as well as Steven Hiemstra (Label Manager of STMPD RCRDS).

Image Credit: Sebastiaan Stam

Next article: ADE 2023: $500 Contest and Software/Gear Giveaway