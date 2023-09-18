Bose Launches QuietComfort Ultra Range

By Ricky Iuliucci

Bose, the renowned audio technology company, has recently unveiled its latest innovation in headphones and earbuds – the QuietComfort Ultra range. This collection boasts the integration of Bose’s groundbreaking Immersive Audio technology, promising to take your audio experience to new heights.

At the heart of the QuietComfort Ultra range is Bose’s Immersive Audio tech, which sets these headphones and earbuds apart from the competition. This cutting-edge technology offers users two distinct modes: Still and Motion. The Still mode is perfect for moments when you’re stationary, allowing you to immerse yourself in your audio world fully. On the other hand, the Motion mode is designed for people on-the-go, delivering audio that appears to be in front of the listener, providing a unique listening experience.

One of the standout features of the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones is it’s impressive battery life. Users can enjoy up to 18 hours of playback time on a single charge, ensuring that your music, podcasts, and calls won’t be interrupted during your day. Additionally, for those who prioritize longevity over immersive audio, you can extend the battery life to a remarkable 24 hours by simply turning off the Immersive Audio feature.

The headphones and earbuds are available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin in October. Bose is offering two sleek color options to choose from: classic Black and the stylish White Smoke. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are priced at $429. At the same time, the earbuds come in at $299, making them accessible to a wide range of audio enthusiasts.

The QuietComfort Ultra range delivers top-notch audio quality and incorporates Bose’s efforts to combine comfort and design. With their ergonomic design and plush cushioning, these headphones are engineered for all-day wear, ensuring you can enjoy your music without discomfort. These headphones and earbuds are a must-have for music lovers and audio enthusiasts alike, with impressive battery life, sleek design, and Immersive Audio technology.

Pre-order the Bose QuietComfort Ultra range here.

Image Credits: Bose

Video Credits: Bose Youtube Channel