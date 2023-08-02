Fender and Mission Engineering Resurrect SUNN Amplifiers

Fender have been very busy as of late- they’ve just announced a line of children’s guitars in conjunction with Loog as well as a beautiful Limited Edition Signature Stratocaster for Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, but the best news from the company may be the most recent. Just yesterday, the makers of some of the world’s most recognizable instruments have announced that they’re teaming up with Mission Engineering to bring back SUNN amplifiers.

Founded in 1965 by Kingsmen bassist Norm Sundholm and his brother, Conrad, SUNN began life as a homemade solution for providing higher output at lower distortion. Quickly blossoming into a fully fledged company, SUNN equipment exploded in the late 60s with famous users including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and Queen. Sold to Fender way back in 1985, the brand continued to enjoy immense popularity until being shuttered in 2002. Now, a little over 20 years later, they’re back.

SUNN have presented a pretty strong lineup of amps and speaker cabinets for their return. The following items are all currently listed on the company’s website; click to see their page!

Amplification

Speaker Cabinets

112F Price TBA

212F TBA

212S TBA

215S TBA



According to Fender, the new line of products from SUNN amplifiers will be available in late 2023. Along with the amps and speaker cabinets, a selection of t-shirts can be found on the SUNN website. Keep it here with We Rave You Tech for more news and info as SUNN continues its comeback!

Image credit: Deepskyobject (Flickr)

