FL Studio 21.2 and FL Cloud Officially Launch

By Ricky Iuliucci 81

Image-Line’s FL Studio 21.2 has launched, as well as the all new FL Cloud, marking a significant milestone in the world of music creation. With a global user base that downloads the software over 30,000 times daily, FL Studio has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the digital audio workstation (DAW) landscape.

Some of the stand-out features included in FL Studio 21.2 are the AI-driven Stem Separation and the Kepler Instrument. The Stem separation technology transforms mixed tracks into individual instrumental and vocal lines, providing creators with unprecedented control over their music production. Adding a touch of nostalgia, the new Kepler Instrument introduces a meticulous recreation of the iconic analog synthesizer from the 80s. With colored waveforms and a vintage feel, it opens up new sonic possibilities for producers.

The FL Cloud platform will be a game changer for FL Studio users.The platform allows for direct access to DSPs with DistroKid, Unlimited Access to FL Studio’s Sample Library, Exclusive Sample Packs and Artist Packs, and Unlimited AI-powered Mastering.

FL Cloud subscribers will enjoy the strategic partnership with DistroKid, as this integration allows seamless music distribution, empowering artists to share their creations with the world effortlessly. Creators can now concentrate on making great music without worrying about credits. FL Cloud provides subscribers with unlimited access to sounds from FL Studio’s vast sample library, ensuring an uninterrupted creative flow.

In addition, the platform introduces sample packs and curated Artist Packs from FL Studio Power Users, including industry titans like 9th Wonder, Murda Beatz, Slushii, K-391, Alex Lustig, and nuphory. With new releases monthly, artists can stay inspired with fresh sounds. FL Cloud takes music production to the next level by offering unlimited AI-powered mastering. Achieve professional-sounding tracks with ease, ensuring your music stands out in the crowded digital landscape.

In an official statement, FL Studio shared that “FL Studio 21.2 is available from today as a free update for existing FL Studio customers, as part of Image-Line’s Lifetime Free Updates policy. FL Cloud includes free features for all FL Studio users, with additional features available through subscription.” In addition, new or existing users will receive a free one month trial of FL Cloud.

FL Studio 21.2 and FL Cloud collectively signify a leap forward for FL Studio, meeting the dynamic needs of the ever-evolving music production landscape. With features that empower both experienced and brand-new music producers, FL Studio continues to shape the future of music production.

Access FL Studio 21.2 and FL Cloud here.

Image Credits: Image-Line