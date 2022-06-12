NAMM 2022: Focal present exciting new ST6 series

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 19

French brand Focal is one of the top names in high-fidelity audio, having designed and manufactured audio systems out of Saint-Etienne for over 40 years. They’ve always been a brand to keep an eye on, and they showed exactly why last weekend. Focal at NAMM 2022 was a revelation- their brand new ST6 series, consisting of the Solo6 monitor, Twin6 monitor, and Sub12 subwoofer, is here and ready to bolster your setup.

| 20 Best VST Plugins 2022 – Click here to checkout

The Solo6 is a two-way monitor which Focal says has “unrivaled transparency, definition control, dynamics, and soundstage precision”. It comes with a built-in “Focus Mode” which allows you to convert the loudspeaker into one full-range monitor, keeping the sweet spot front and center in your mix. It also boasts Focal’s Tuned Mass Damper (TMD) technology, which greatly reduces distortion from 1 to 3 kHz, as well as having high-pass crossover, optional automatic standby mode, and 160 Hz crossover.

The Twin6 is a 2.5 way monitor- it’s extremely similar to the Solo6, with the biggest differences being the Twin’s extra woofer and heftier price tag.

Finally, the Sub12 is described by Focal as having “unrivaled articulation, impact, and depth”. It has a 13″ speaker driver, BASH amplifier with 600w RMS and 1000w peak-to-peak power as well as vents (internal and external) to reduce noise and distortion. In case that’s not enough, the Sub12 is also blessed with a full set of bass controls to empower you to get the settings exactly where you want them to be.

The Solo6, Twin6, and Sub12 are all available from any partnered Focal dealer- check out the list here. Prices are as follows, based on the current rates from Thomann:

Solo6– £1,199 (€1,390)

Twin6– £1,699 (€1,990)

Sub12– £2,222 (€2,590)

The new products debuted by Focal at NAMM 2022 are just a few of the exciting developments from the conference- have a look at what iZotope and Pioneer had to offer, and watch out for more coverage on our part.

Next article: Neve 88m: Famed English company releases first audio interface

Image credit: Focal (Twitter)