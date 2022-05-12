Hardwell plugin “Space Control” out now

By Isaac 8

As we originally wrote about a couple days ago, Dutch superstar Hardwell has come together with Luca Pretolesi, Studio DMI, and Acustica Audio to create Space Control, a stereo enhancer plugin which is now available for purchase! Designed to combine Hardwell’s and Pretolesi’s respective workflows into one plugin, this exciting new software promises to help you take your tracks to the next level.

Thorough and versatile, Space Control gives you free reign over stereo effects while keeping your tracks mono compatible. It features two analyzer modes (side and m/s), an input gain knob, a dual SQ/HQ preamp, a global bypass power button, a preset folder, a gain-match button, output gain, and knobs for mid/solo side as the external controls. The special “Crossover” feature allows you to turbo-charge your workflow by working directly on the central grid, and a plethora of internal controls (gain, spread, width, depth, phase limiting) mean you can fine-tune your sound as much as you like. It even allows you to activate a linear or true phase mode by utilizing the buttons on the bottom bar!

Take it from the man himself- as Hardwell stated on the plugin’s webpage,

“Space Control is a multiband stereo enhancer including a never seen before phase limiter which makes sure you can widen your sound as much as you want without having the regular phase problems. This is the ultimate stereo tool and the only one that you will ever need.”

Hardwell Space Control is available from the official Acustica Audio website– the normal retail price is €165, but it will be available for just €85 until 8th June as part of a limited offer. Get it while it’s still half off or try it free for 30 days, and be sure to check out the video below to get a quick look at this sensational new plugin.

Image credit: Acustica Audio