Icarus announce new album & masterclass at ADE 2023

By Hemant Khatri 236

It’s been a long, hard-earned road to success for Icarus, the Bristol-based duo made up of brothers Tom and Ian Griffiths. After years spent honing their craft and establishing their melodic electronic sound, Icarus are embarking on an emotional journey with the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Change’ on October 27th via their own label Fly Boy Records.

‘Change’ caps off a monumental period for Icarus, who have built up a dedicated following through fan-favorite tracks like ‘October’ and ‘Sirens’ as well as conceptual EPs like ‘In The Dark’ and ‘This Must Be The Place.’ Despite the challenges of the pandemic, their 2020 project ‘Unfold’ connected with fans globally, speaking to themes of transformation and self-evolution.

Now with ‘Change,’ Icarus dig deeper into emotive sonic territory across 13 new tracks written over the past year and a half. Judging by lead singles like ‘Last Night Felt Like The Future’ and ‘Forever,’ the album looks set to showcase Icarus’ refined melodic house and techno hybrid sound.

Fans have already gotten a taste of Icarus’ evolved melodic sound with their latest single ‘Every Part of You‘. The chilled-out house track features soaring vocals from singer-songwriter Julia Church and looks to be a sign of the emotive music that awaits on ‘Change.’ You can presave the album here.

Masterclass at ADE

Fans will get an inside look into the making of ‘Change’ during Icarus’ masterclass at ADE 2023. Held at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel on October 19th, the intensive workshop will see the duo break down the process behind one of the album’s standout tracks. There are only limited spots left so make sure to grab yours before time runs out.

| Related: ADE 2023: Best demo drops & feedback sessions

Joining Icarus for the ADE masterclass is Toolroom star producer KC Lights, who will add his own insights into crafting groovy club music. It’s an incredible opportunity for aspiring producers to learn from these leading talents who have helped shape melodic house and techno.

Image credits: Icarus (press)