Korg’s modwave mkII is Now Available

By Ricky Iuliucci 98

The modwave mkII has just been released by Korg. This compact wavetable synth is a powerhouse of innovation and creative possibilities. At the heart of the modwave mkII is its extensive collection of 200 wavetables, each housing up to 64 distinctive waveforms. Musicians can use this wide range of sonic textures to create and shape sounds with a high level of precision, providing a lot of creative possibilities to explore. The inclusion of 30 modifiers and 13 morph types provides an unparalleled level of control.

One standout feature of the modwave mkII is its real-time A/B blend function, facilitating seamless transitions between wavetables. With 60 voices of polyphony, the instrument ensures that every note resonates with clarity. The inclusion of free Editor/Librarian software allows the importation of new wavetables while supporting a wide array of free and commercial offerings in the standard Serum format.

The modwave mkII includes 12 stereo filter types allowing the user to add depth and dimension to their sound. The updated LFOs feature options for free-running, delayed start, and retriggering, providing enhanced modulation possibilities. Improved effects routing now includes a pre/post configuration option for reverb sends, ensuring a stronger creative process.

The modwave mkII is available now for £699. With its compact design and unique set of features, Korg’s latest offering aims to take wavetable synthesis to the next level.

Purchase the modwave mkll here.

Image Credits: Korg