sE Electronics BL8: Versatile Mic for Audio Pros

By Ricky Iuliucci 148

sE Electronics BL8 Microphone has been introduced; designed to handle a wide array of tasks and live audio challenges. SE Electronics is a well-respected brand in the audio recording industry. They are known for their commitment to precision engineering, attention to detail, and a wide range of microphones that cater to musicians, audio professionals, and content creators around the world. The BL8 microphone features a hand-crafted capsule with a half-cardioid polar pattern. Its exceptional transient response is attributed to the three-micron diaphragm of the capsule used, which is also found in sE Electronics’ sE8 small-diaphragm condenser microphone. Moreover, the BL8 can be transformed into an omnidirectional microphone using the sE8 Omni capsule, allowing you to switch from the default cardioid mode.

This versatile microphone has been purposefully engineered by sE to reproduce low frequencies with utmost precision, making it an excellent choice for kick drums. However, its capabilities extend far beyond this single application. The BL8 excels in a wide range of tasks such as vocals, percussion, and ambient sound recordings. For added flexibility, the BL8 features two optional voicing modes: Classic and Modern, each offering different mid-range EQ cuts. It also comes with switchable -10 and -20 dB pad options, as well as an 80 or 100 Hz high-pass filter. These high quality components in addition to the transformerless circuitry, provide ample headroom and limit distortion.

The BL8 microphone offers both convenience and functionality with its secure mounting brackets that can be accessed by removing its casing, making it perfect for permanent installations. Moreover, it is compatible with The Kelly SHU FLATZ, a mounting solution that allows for fitting the microphone inside kick drums.

Let’s take a look at the key specifications of the sE Electronics BL8:

– Polar pattern: Half-cardioid

– Sensitivity: 25 mV/Pa (-32 dBV)

– Max. SPL (0.5% THD): 143 / 153 / 163 dB SPL (0/10/20 dB pad)

– Equivalent noise level: 14 dBA

– Dynamic range: 129 / 139 / 149 dB (0/10/20 dB attenuation pad)

– Signal-to-noise ratio: 80 dB

– Dimensions: 139 x 95 x 28.5 mm (length x width x height)

– Weight: 538g

As for pricing and availability, the BL8 is already on the market, with a price tag of $299. Whether you are a musician, audio engineer, or content creator, the sE Electronics BL8 boundary microphone promises to be a reliable and versatile addition to your toolkit.

Learn more about the sE Electronics BL8 here.

Image credit: sE Electronics

Next article: Native Instruments reveals incredible horns and brass samples in Valves Pro