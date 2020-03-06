Wired Music Week 2020 gets postponed due to Corona Virus concerns

By Pol Torà 8

Wired Music Week, Asia’s largest electronic music conference, has just announced its postponement for this current edition due to Corona Virus concerns.

The ADE of Asia, which was set to take place next weekend from March 12th – 15th at Zouk Genting Resorts in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), has been forced to be postponed after the rapid spread of the epidemic that is already present in most countries across the globe. In order to guarantee the safety of all its employees and participants, WMW has had no other choice but to call it off. This new postponement joins a massive list of music festival and broader music-related events that Coronavirus has already knocked down, including Ultra Miami, Ultra Abu Dhabi, Road to Ultra India and Tomorrowland Winter among many others.

In their announcement, WMW clears that the decision was made purely ‘in the interest of the health and safety of everyone involved’ in the event and ‘those involved in bringing Asia’s largest electronic music conference and festival to life’. As the organisation is currently working on rescheduling the conference, the new dates have not been revealed yet. However, full refunds are available for any attendees that request it.

For this edition, Wired Music Week was ready to celebrate their best edition to date, having booked multiple leading international speakers within the electronic music industry including representatives from organisations like 1001Tracklists, Ableton, Barong Family, CD Baby, DJ Mag, Liquid State, Mixmag, Mixmash Records, Monstercat, Warner and artists including Laidback Luke and Markus Schulz. Luckily, Zouk Genting will still be welcoming Markus Sculz and DJ Arkham Nights on Saturday March 14th. Read the full announcement below:

Last month, We Rave You and Wired Music Week joined forces to present a new radio show called Asia in Focus aiming to showcase the best in Asian electronic talent. Listen to our first show hosted by 22Bullets below: