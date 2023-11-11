Baby Audio Black Friday Sale 2023: Huge discounts on Pro Audio Plugins

By Ricky Iuliucci 243

Baby Audio Black Friday Sale is running until December 6th, offering deep discounts on the company’s acclaimed lineup of audio plugins.

Founded in 2019, Baby Audio has quickly established itself as a leading developer of professional-grade audio tools and effects, gaining a loyal following among prominent producers, mixers and recording artists. Their versatile plugins have been utilized by high-profile music creators like !llmind, Tim Palmer, and others on records for world-famous acts including Drake, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, David Bowie, U2 and Pearl Jam.

| Also read: BABY Audio acquires Denise Audio

Offering the most value by far, the Industry Pro Bundle, encompassing all BA plugins, available at just $189—markedly 36% lower than the standard $299 price and a staggering 76% off compared to purchasing individual plugins at their MSRP.

For those who may already own some Baby Audio plugins and want to complete their collection, all their plugins are available for individual purchase at a discounted price this Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

1. Industry Standard Bundle

This bundle offers Baby Audio’s most popular plugins at an affordable form factor. Included in the bundle are 3 Mix Effects (IHNY-2, Spaced Out, and Smooth Operator), 2 Retro Color Effects (TAIP and Super VHS) and the BA-1 Synthesizer. This is a great Black Friday offer for any producer looking to start their collection of Baby Audio plugins.

– Retail Price: $199 (a $474 value)

– Sale Price: $149 (25% off )

grab the deal

2. Transit VST

Designed in collaboration with Andrew Huang, Transit is a new FX plugin aimed at improving transitional sweeps and build-ups quickly and effectively. Stocked with 18 effect modules are attached with a synth oscillator and noise generator to create one of a kind transitions for your next track. The plug-in is a favorite of such industry titans as Grammy award wimming mix engineer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and Ziggy Marley), Wolfgang Gartner, and Craig Bauer (Grammy award winning producer for Kanye West, Rihanna and Ironik).

– Retail Price: $99

– Sale Price: $59 (40% off)

grab the deal

3. BA-1 VST

The BA-1 is a synthesizer inspired by the sounds of the early 1980s, capturing a true lo-fi feel. The BA-1 is trusted by the likes of Mike Schmid (Keyboardist for The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, and Troy Sivan), and Lindgren (Producer for BTS, Dua Lipa, and John Legend) for its easy to use interface and exceptional sound quality. The BA-1 comes with over 500 high quality presets and a powerful built in effects section for optimum control.

– Retail Price: $99

– Sale Price: $49 (50% off)

grab the deal

4. Crystalline

Crystalline is a state-of-the-art reverb plug-in, that allows you to sync its start and decay times to the tempo of your project. Its sleek interface is easy to navigate and capable of producing high quality effects. This plug-in allows you to customize every aspect of your sound; from the reverbs reflections, shape, depth, and output. It is worth noting that Plugin Boutique awarded Crystalline the “Reverb Plugin Of The Year”.

– Retail Price: $99

– Sale Price: $49 (50% off)

grab the deal

5. TAIP

TAIP is a powerful tape saturation plugin that brings an organic, analog inspire warmth to your track. What sets this plug-in apart from other tape saturators is that its powered by Artificial Intelligence to better suit the mix of your track. Despite its remarkably simple interface, TAIP grants the user exceptional control of the effects mix, model, Lo/Hi shape, Noise, Glue, Input, Wear, Presence, and auto-gain. Grammy award winning engineer Dacota G (Best known for his work with Usher, Diplo, and Childish Gambino) proudly endorses the plug-in for its ability to add depth and dimension to any sound its added on,

– Retail Price: $79

– Sale Price: $39 (50% off)

grab the deal

6. Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator combines a resonance suppressor, EQ, and spectral compressor to help eliminate unwelcome resonances from your track. The plugin is able to adapt to your tracks audio in realtime. Smooth Operator is able to suppress harmful frequencies, compression and EQ’ing quickly and effectively.

– Sale Price: $39 (50% off)

grab the deal

7. Spaced Out

Spaced Out is a compact tool that combines delay and reverb effects to create a unique hybrid sound. Emre Ramazanoglu (Producer and Engineer for Sia, The Prodigy, Lily Allen, and Pulp) shared that “Spaced Out is the most immediate and powerful sonic spatial playground ive ever used. Baby Audio have really understood what producers need right at their fingertips and Spaced Outhas an amazing selection of instantly effective and killer sounding functions to get you to that atmosphere, effect or insanity the track needs”.

– Retail Price: $79

– Retail Price: $79

– Sale Price: $39 (50% off)

grab the deal

8. IHNY-2

The IHNY-2 is an upgraded parallel compressor from its predecessor; it’s essential for achieving aggressive and hard-hitting mixes. IHNY-2 is trusted by M-Phazes (Producer for Eminemt, Madonna, Noah Cyrus, and Demi Lovato)and multi-platinum mix engineer Neenah. Its incredibly compact user interface packs a powerful punch , allowing for Attack/Release, Ratio, Punch, Harmonics, Shape, Tilt, and Lo/Hi Preserve control.

– Retail Price: $79

– Sale Price: $39 (50% off)

grab the deal

9. Parallel Aggressor

The Parallel Aggressor is a parallel processing plugin, that empowers users to effortlessly achieve pristine and expansive mixes. The plug-in is trusted by Damien Lewis (Grammy award winning producer and mixer ffor Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Timbaland) noting that it “…can take parallel compression to another level. Im not sure whats under the hood buts its magic and I always love what it does to my drums and instrument busses”. Parrallel Aggressor is compatible with all major DAWs.

– Retail Price: $59

– Sale Price: $29 (50% off)

grab the deal

10. Comeback Kid

The Comeback Kid delay plugin, features a flexible engine, three tempo-sync modes, and thirteen effects like Ping-Pong, Swirl, and Destiny’s randomization algorithm. The comprehensive plug-in allows for delay setup, accuracy, ping-pong, ducking, lo/hi cut, attack, and saturation control amongst several other parameters.The plug-in was awarded the Musictech Choice Award and the Computer Music Value Award.

– Retail Price: $79

– Sale Price: $39 (50% off)

grab the deal

11. Super VHS

The Super VHS is a multi-fx plugin that authentically captures a nostalgic, lo-fi-inspired sound. Described as “…pure magic on synths” by Grammy winner Michael Brauer, Super VHS is a lightweight and effective multi-color effect plug-in designed to capture the sound of the 1980s. The plug-in was awarded the Musictech Choice Award, and is supported by all major DAWs.

– Retail Price: $59

– Sale Price: $29 (50% off)

grab the deal

12. BA-1 Expansion Packs

Baby Audio has created four expansion packs, each containing 64 presets, to enhance the capabilities of the synthesizer.

– Retail Price: $19

– Sale Price: $10 (47% off)

grab the deal

Don’t miss out on Baby Audio Black Friday savings which end on December 6th.

Visit Baby Audio’s website here.

Image Credits: Baby Audio