Martinic AX73- Great forgotten 80s synth reborn

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 2

If you’re not already familiar with Martinic and their products, you’ve been missing out. They’ve been making software instruments and effects out of Schagen, The Netherlands since 2010, and with offerings like the quirky and cool Elka Panther and thumping, free Kee Bass, they’ve quietly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the plugin industry. Their most recent release, the Martinic AX73, is flexible and dynamic enough to convert any non-believer.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Click here to checkout

Based on the 1986 synth of the same name, Martinic’s recreation of the AX73 brings the original’s distinctive analog sound and feel to the digital age in style. It’s a meticulously and faithfully crafted emulation of an instrument that, like the company itself, is due more recognition. It comes packed with four analog oscillators, two synth layers, unique modulation options, extended performance parameters, an eight-module effect section and a staggering 600+ built in presets. Staying true to their M.O. of refreshing and upgrading the original tech, Martinic has added a slick new interface, multiple views for easier navigation and customization, eight built-in effects (compressor, phaser, flanger, chorus, delay, reverb, distortion, and EQ), an arpeggiator, and much, much more.

The Martinic AX73 is available from the official Martinic website for $119. It comes with two free preset collections: the AX73 legacy collection, which, as the name suggests, consists of some factory presets from the original, and the Doctor Mix collection, designed by the popular synth and production YouTuber. If you’re not quite ready to purchase, the company does offer a free trial for use in non-published work- the AX73 will run, but with white noise added to the output signal. Check out the video below to see this amazing synth in action before you get your hands on it!

Next article: Novation announce Launchkey 88 MIDI keyboard

Image credit: Martinic