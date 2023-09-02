Universal Audio Drops Apollo Twin X USB

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 122

Those who prefer Windows for their operating system (myself included) will probably tell you that Mac isn’t all that, but in truth, there’s a few pieces of exclusive hardware and software that are almost enough to make converts out of us. One such item, a desktop powerhouse that the manufacturer calls “the world’s most popular professional desktop audio interface”, will haunt us no longer. With the Apollo Twin X USB, Universal Audio finally gives Windows users the chance to utilize one of the most well-known and well-received audio interfaces on the market.

Largely unchanged from its highly successful predecessor, the new interface features subtle improvements and upgrades alongside the obviously different USB format.

Specs include:

UAD-2 DUO Core Processors

10 x 6 USB 3 connectivity for Windows

Up to 8 channels of additional digital input

Built-in talkback mic

Unison™ technology with modeled tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes

UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST & AAX in all major DAWs

Improved monitor functionality with added Mono, Mute, DIM, and ALT monitor controls

2 premium Unison mic/line preamps; 2 line outputs; front-panel Hi-Z instrument input and headphone output

As a bonus, the interface comes with Universal Audio’s Realtime Analog Classics included. A collection of compressors, amps, a preamp, and an EQ, this plug-in bundle (valued at hundreds of dollars) gives you access to high-quality emulations of some legendary hardware.

The Universal Audio Apollo Twin X USB is now available from a variety of dealers- you can find the right one for you here on the manufacturer’s website. The device’s MAP is $999 US, with most sellers sticking close to that price.

Image credit: Universal Audio (Press)

