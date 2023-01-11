Best Synth VST Plugins of 2023

As everything gets more modern and digital throughout the years, we tend to go back to the old times when imperfections, handcraft, and warmth were an essential part of music production. Electronic music is changing lately towards less digital approaches and more towards handcrafted approaches. This approach is a chance for synth vst plugin developers to be unique and create something that can compete with the traditional way of music production and some plugin development companies have been able to perfectly emulate the imperfections and warmth of analog synths. Shortlisting from a wide variety of synth plugins we have prepared a list of some of the best synth VST plugins of 2023. If you produce hip hop and are looking for a hardware synth, check out some of the best synths for hip hop.

11 Best Synth VST Plugins in 2023 for Music Producers :

u-he Diva – €150 / $179 KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2 – $129 Kilohearts Phase Plant – €349 / $411 Xfer Records Serum – €162 / $189 Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 – € 427 / $499 Reveal Sound Spire – €162 / $189 LennarDigital Sylenth1 – €139 / $164 Arturia Prophet 5 – €149 / $176 Native Instruments Massive X – €167 / $199 Arturia Pigments 2 – €167 / $199 Output Arcade 2.0 – $10 / month

1. u-he Diva – €150 / $179 [Top Pick]

Diva is the industry’s favorite synth when it comes to Techno music production. The analog-like sound of the synth makes it unique in every aspect. Diva is divided into various components such as oscillators, filters, envelopes, effects, etc. Each component further has various different modes. Diva comes in with over 1200 presets and is definitely worth the buck if you want a bit of analog character in your sounds. However, Diva is a very CPU-intensive plugin so if you are running on a low-configuration system this might not be the best pick for you.

2. KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2 – $129

SynthMaster is a versatile and powerful software synthesizer developed by KV331 Audio, a company based in Istanbul, Turkey. It is the successor to the original SynthMaster software, which was released in 2008 and quickly became a favorite among electronic music producers and sound designers. With the release of SynthMaster 2 in 2011, KV331 Audio aimed to take the synth to the next level by adding new features, improving the sound engine, and making it even more user-friendly. One of the most notable features of SynthMaster 2 is its semi-modular architecture. This means that while the synth has a set of preset routing options, users can also create their own custom signal flow by patching together different modules.

3. Kilohearts Phase Plant – €349

Whether you just installed your first DAW or you’re looking for inspiration to follow up that award-winning single you produced last year, or you’ve been tasked with creating the sound of a hot broadsword slashing through the ice for an online game, we have what you need. Phase Plant gives you unlimited options and flexibility to make things as big or small as you need without compromising the workflow. All in one box. A clean slate, loaded with sounds, macro-control, signal generation, snapin compatible, and several new modulators lets you control every detail. The newly released Phase Plant provides you a different approach to sound design and can help you get that unique sound you have been looking for. Thanks to the simplicity of the synth and the high-quality sounds, Phase Plant is our top pick from the list of best synth VST plugins in the market. Check out the walkthrough of the vst plugin down below and to download some high-quality Phase Plant presets click here.

4. Xfer Records Serum – €162

Xfer Records Serum is probably one of the most versatile & best synth VST plugins out there in 2023. A wavetable synthesizer with a truly high-quality sound, visual, and creative workflow-oriented interface to make creating and altering sounds fun instead of tedious, and the ability to go deep when desired. Create, import, edit, and morph wavetables while manipulating these on playback in real-time. Designed and coded by Steve Duda, Serum lets you create anything you want, from kick drums and big synths to dreamy pads and rich orchestral violins. The features this plugin offers will give a different dimension to making music such as importing your own audio and create custom wavetables, ultra-clean oscillators, modulation, realtime wavetable manipulation, different high-quality filter types, a built-in suite of effects, and advanced unison. Check out the review of Xfer Serum synth vst plugin down below.

5. Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 – € 427

Omnisphere is the flagship synthesizer of Spectrasonics, an instrument of extraordinary power. The elite are using this synth VST plugin as an essential source of sonic inspiration. This award-winning software merges different types of synthesis into one amazing instrument that will have endless possibilities. This plugin offers a hardware synth integration feature and is the only one in the world. Over 65 well-known hardware synthesizers where users can now experience the joy of the hardware synth workflow and can fully expand their capabilities. A greatly enhanced Arpeggiator, new Hardware sound library, vastly expanded Synthesis engine, audio import, high-resolution interface, over 14.000 sounds, and 58 FX units are the features of this monster. Check out the review of Omnisphere 2 down below. In case you already own Omnisphere 2 and still struggling to make the most out of this beast of a plugin, check out this course.

6. Reveal Sound Spire – €162

Spire Synthesizer is the combination of the best opportunities of software and hardware synthesizers. A perfect blend between analog and digital superiority. While switching between different layouts depending on your mood, this plugin also offers 4 versatile oscillators, 9x unison voices on each oscillator, 2 superb sounding filters, high-quality built-in FX processor, modulation architecture, 2 steppers, arpeggiator, and over 900 factory presets. This clear layout will let you find every detail of your sounds and stimulate your creativity to create whatever you want. Check out the review of the synth vst plugin down below.

7. LennarDigital Sylenth1 – €139

Sylenth1 is a virtual analog synth VST that takes the definitions of quality and performance to a higher level. Until now only very few synth VST plugins have been able to stand up to the sound quality standards of hardware synths. Sylenth1 is one that does and also the one which has been on the top of the game for a long time. Sylenth1 is not just another synth. It was built from a producer’s point of view. It was built to produce superior quality sound and music. It was built to perform. Features like 4 alias-free unison Oscillators, pure analog sounding filter sections, 2 ADSR envelopes, 2 LFO’s and Master FX (Arpeggiator, Distortion, Phaser, Flanger, EQ, Delay, Reverb, and Compressor) gives you the freedom to make numerous groundbreaking sounds. Sylenth1 is the main face behind some of the greatest hits of all time and is still widely considered as one of the best synth VST plugins in 2023. This synth is a must buy if you are an EDM producer.

8. Arturia Prophet V – €149

The Prophet V and Prophet VS set standards and redefined the modern synthesizer. They have brought these classics back to life for you. The Prophet V was the first totally programmable synthesizer on the market. This revolutionary synthesizer became the basis for all other polysynths to this day. A perfect recreation of both of the classic machines into one synth. Some of the main features of Prophet V are chorus and stereo delay effects, over 4000 presets, 3 LFO’s, 5 envelopes, polyphony up to 32 voices with the unison possibility.

9. Native Instruments Massive X – €167 / $199

Massive is a flagship synthesizer of Native Instruments. Its simplicity and warm sound have attracted a lot of producers including the likes of Virtual Riot, Skrillex, etc. The synth comes in with 2 oscillators containing over 170 wavetables. There are a bunch of filters and exciting effects to help you modify the sound according to your liking. Other important sections of this plugin include the Voice Page, Routing, Envelopes & LFOs, Performer/Remote Octave, Tracker, etc.

10. Arturia Pigments 2 – €167 / $199

Pigments 2 gets a massive revamp from version 1 of the synth. A much better GUI, natural, warm sounds with a large number of features to control the tonality. Pigments 2 also draws in classic filter types from V Collection instruments. Synth Mode, Sample Engine, Sequencer, LFOs, this plugin has it all. Check out the plugin in action down below.

11. Output Arcade 2.0

Arcade is a loop-based synth plugin. One of the key highlights of Arcade is that it receives new content every single day! Over 40 different product lines contain a plethora of kits and loops that are constantly being added to, all of which you can download and play within the plugin. Arcade provides both the ability to use your own loops or heavily modulate the existing ones to your specific needs in real-time. There’s a wide range of options for you to dial in the perfect sound, and the update is free for those who already own Arcade. Considering the simplicity of use and rich quality of sounds you can get out of Arcade, it is one of our top picks for Best Synth VST Plugins of 2023.

