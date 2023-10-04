The GAIA 2: Roland’s Latest Hybrid Synthesizer

By Ricky Iuliucci 128

The GAIA 2 marks Roland’s latest synthesizer to hit the market. A successor to the original GAIA launched in 2010, this new iteration combines the best of wavetable and virtual analog synthesis, driven by a powerful hybrid engine. At its core, the unit boasts a 22-voice maximum with 3 oscillators per voice. Oscillator 1, featuring a wavetable block with 63 morphing waveforms. Parameters like wave position, phase modulation (P-MOD), and shaping mod (S-MOD) provide musicians with added control over their soundscapes. Oscillators 2 and 3 mimic the original GAIA’s analog synth style. The 3 oscillators feed into a multimode filter, offering a spectrum of filtering options, including lowpass, bandpass, and high pass types.

Adding to its versatility, the GAIA 2 supports Model Expansions and comes bundled with the SH-101 ME – a polyphonic interpretation of the original monophonic synth. This opens up a realm of vintage-inspired possibilities for modern producers. A multi-fx section is included, with 53 unique types of effects. On the modulation front, the GAIA 2 offers three envelopes, two ADSR (filter, amp), and an AD envelope. One notable addition is the new Motion pad, replacing the D-beam design. This two-dimensional controller allows for dynamic control of P-Mod/S-Mod depth + drive, providing a tactile and expressive way to shape your sound.

The GAIA 2’s interface includes a built-in sequencer with 64 steps, 8-voice polyphony, and parameter automation, alongside a convenient arpeggiator. Its 37-key keyboard with velocity, pitch, and mod wheels ensures a dynamic playing experience. Connectivity is seamless with options such as stereo output, pedal in/out, 5-pin MIDI (in/out), headphones socket, and USB. Notably, the GAIA 2 can also function as an audio interface via the USB-C port. With 256 presets and an additional 512 open slots for user-created sounds, the Roland GAIA 2 is a playground for musicians and sound designers alike. The Roland GAIA 2 is currently retailing for $899.

Purchase the Roland GAIA 2 here.

Image Credits: Roland

Video Credits: Roland’s Official Youtube Channel