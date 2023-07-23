Alesso steals the show at Tomorrowland 2023

Alesso, the Swedish DJ, and producer, brought the house down at the Tomorrowland mainstage with a performance that left the crowd in awe.

Alesso took the Tomorrowland mainstage stage for the 2023 edition with energy and immediately ignited the atmosphere with an explosive start, dropping ‘Caught A Body‘ (VIP Mix), his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, sending waves of excitement through the audience. The energy continued to soar as Alesso seamlessly transitioned into his chart-topping anthem, ‘Heroes (We Could Be),’ featuring the mesmerizing vocals of Tove Lo.

His powerhouse collaboration ‘Under Control‘ with Calvin Harris and the mesmerizing vocals of Hurts was later played into the set. Hands were raised, and the crowd moved as one. Surprising the audience with unexpected delights, Alesso unleashed the Sentinel Remix of ‘Words,’ featuring the dynamic Zara Larsson. The remix breathed new life into the track, infusing the performance with a fresh and vibe. Seamlessly transitioning from one crowd-pleaser to the next, Alesso delivered ‘Leave A Little Love,’ a powerful collaboration with the iconic Armin van Buuren and the talented Max Wolfgang.

Throughout the night, Alesso offered glimpses into his musical future with his recent track ‘Call Your Name,’ his latest single with the soulful John Newman, which struck a chord with the crowd, leaving them eagerly awaiting more. Alesso teased the audience with a yet-to-be-released collaboration with the esteemed Martin Garrix, aptly named ‘Inside Our Hearts,’ a taste of what’s to come from these powerhouses. Adding to the anticipation, Alesso displayed unreleased IDs, keeping the crowd on their toes and fueling excitement for what he had in store.

As the night reached its pinnacle, Alesso saved one of his most beloved classics for the grand finale – ‘Calling (Lose My Mind),’ a dynamic collaboration with Sebastian Ingrosso featuring the soul-stirring vocals of Ryan Tedder. The crowd united, singing along and dancing with pure euphoria.

Alesso’s Tomorrowland closing set was a true spectacle of talent and artistry. With a perfect fusion of chart-toppers, exclusive previews, and collaborations, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of all in attendance.

Image Credit: Alesso (Press) / Provided by Pangolin