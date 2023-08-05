DJ DIESEL & Jessica Audiffred share dubstep track ‘NO FEAR’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 217

If the weekend hadn’t already started off full of fun, how could anyone have guessed that it would start with a smashing dubstep chronicle? Two real legends DJ DIESEL & Jessica Audiffred share a new dubstep track on Monstercat Uncaged that is sure to rock the weekend. Diesel recently released “Heat” with Crankdat on the iconic Monstercat label but ahead of these releases, he’s also shared three singles with Hairitage.

“When I found out @jessica_audiffred had a school in Mexico I knew I had to have a song with her because we both stand for the same thing. Moving this space forward. ALL OUR PEOPLE. Let’s rage all night to our new single “NO FEAR” out now on @monstercat. Viva Mexico 🇲🇽”, added Shaq to his Instagram post.

Ever since Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal burst onto the music scene in a strong way as a DJ and then as a producer under the name DIESEL, the former professional basketball player (from which he retired in 2011) has taken the dance music scene by storm. For “NO FEAR”, which will be the third single for his forthcoming album, he teamed up with the Mexican-born Jessica Audiffred, known only as the “Queen Of Bass”.

“THANKS for trusting in me sir! NO FEAR is OUT NOWWWWW GO STREAM IT! 🔥❤️❤️❤️“, said Jessica to DIESEL’s post.

The track really follows all the traits of dubstep, bringing a very bouncy beat to the audience, with really mystical backing vocals that will surely satisfy every fan’s desire for music in the dubstep genre. Previously, Shaq and Jessica debuted the new song at the Forbidden Kingdom festival and then invited Jessica back on stage at Tomorrowland shortly before the song’s official release.

“ OPEN THE MOSH PIT! The world’s biggest DJ, DJ Diesel, just smashed down with the ICONIC Jessica Audiffred on #MonstercatUncaged. Join the pit by listening to “NO FEAR” now! “, commented Monstercat on their YouTube upload.

Photo Credits: Stephen Bondio for Insomniac-Events